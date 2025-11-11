Micheal Ray Richardson, former NBA All-Star, dies at 70

Micheal Ray Richardson, a former NBA All-Star who was banned from the league due to drug use, passed away on Tuesday (November 11) at the age of 70. According to Andscape, Richardson died in Lawton, Oklahoma, after battling prostate cancer.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Knick Micheal Ray Richardson, the Knicks said in a statement.

'One of the fiercest defensive players of his era, the four-time NBA All-Star made an incredible impact on the Knicks during his four seasons with the franchise. The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman."

Who was Micheal Ray Richardson?

Micheal Ray Richardson, a native of Denver, played college basketball at the University of Montana before being selected by the New York Knicks as the fourth overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Nicknamed “Sugar,” Richardson had a notable eight-season NBA career, playing for the Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets. During his time in the league, he earned four All-Star selections and became one of the league's top defenders, leading the NBA in steals three times.

Richardson’s standout season came in 1984-85 with the New Jersey Nets, where he was named the NBA’s Comeback Player of the Year. He averaged career-high numbers of 20.1 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.0 steals per game. He was also named to the All-Star team in 1980, 1981, 1982, and 1985, and was a two-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection.

Micheal Ray Richardson banned from NBA