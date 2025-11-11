Micheal Ray Richardson, former NBA All-Star, dies at 70

NBA All-Star Michael Ray Richardson, banned for drug use, passed away at an age of 70 on Tuesday (November 11) after battling prostate cancer
Micheal Ray Richardson, a former NBA All-Star who was banned from the league due to drug use, passed away on Tuesday (November 11) at the age of 70. According to Andscape, Richardson died in Lawton, Oklahoma, after battling prostate cancer.
Richardson was drafted by the New York Knicks with the fourth overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Prior to his professional career, he played college basketball at the University of Montana, where he earned first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors three times.
"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Knick Micheal Ray Richardson, the Knicks said in a statement.
'One of the fiercest defensive players of his era, the four-time NBA All-Star made an incredible impact on the Knicks during his four seasons with the franchise. The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman."
Micheal Ray Richardson, a native of Denver, played college basketball at the University of Montana before being selected by the New York Knicks as the fourth overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Nicknamed “Sugar,” Richardson had a notable eight-season NBA career, playing for the Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets. During his time in the league, he earned four All-Star selections and became one of the league's top defenders, leading the NBA in steals three times.
Richardson’s standout season came in 1984-85 with the New Jersey Nets, where he was named the NBA’s Comeback Player of the Year. He averaged career-high numbers of 20.1 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.0 steals per game. He was also named to the All-Star team in 1980, 1981, 1982, and 1985, and was a two-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection.
However, his promising career was marred by off-court struggles. In 1986, Richardson was banned from the NBA after violating the league's drug policy for a third time. His addiction to cocaine led to his suspension, which cut short his time in the NBA. After the ban, he played briefly in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) before heading overseas to continue his career in Italy and France. Richardson’s basketball journey did not end with his playing days. After retiring as a player in 2002, he transitioned to coaching. He found success in the CBA, leading the Albany Patroons and Oklahoma/Lawton-Fort Sill Cavalry to multiple championships, including back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009, and another in 2010 after the team joined the Premier Basketball League.