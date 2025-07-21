US President Donald Trump has threatened NFL team Washington Commanders' football stadium deal over the moniker. The Commanders, who did away with the old moniker 'Redskins' in 2020, had announced a plan earlier this year to build a new stadium to RFK site in DC area - their home for more than three decades, but the proposal stays stalled in the D.C. Council and public hearing is scheduled next week. Trump also called out MLB team Cleveland Guardians to the moniker change and demanded they go back to old nickname 'Indians' as well.

What did Trump say about Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians

"The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!," said Trump in a Truth social post.

"My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way. I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original “Washington Redskins,” and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, “Washington Commanders,” I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone. Cleveland should do the same with the Cleveland Indians. The Owner of the Cleveland Baseball Team, Matt Dolan, who is very political, has lost three Elections in a row because of that ridiculous name change. What he doesn’t understand is that if he changed the name back to the Cleveland Indians, he might actually win an Election. Indians are being treated very unfairly. MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!," the president later added.

Why did Washington and Cleveland change team monikers?

Both, Washington and Cleveland changed the monikers from Redskins to Commanders (2020) and Indians to Guardians (2022) in the wake of sensitivity towards racism as both the previous nicknames earlier suggested in a reference to native Americans.

Can Trump really block Washington stadium deal?