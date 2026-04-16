'He must respect weight of voice': F1 chief Stefano Domenicali cautions but acknowledges Max Verstappen's concerns

Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali has acknowledged that Red Bull's Max Verstappen 'must be heard' about the concerns regarding new rules which came into effect this season. There's been a growing discontent among the drivers, especially Verstappen, against the new F1 rules including mandatory usage of electrical power. The F1 2026 cars have 50-50 engine power split between electrical energy and internal combustion. Verstappen has been a vocal critic of these changes, even suggesting on more than one occasion that he is 'considering his future' in Formula 1 owing to the quality of cars. Domenicali's comments hint at the severity of the matter regarding Verstappen and the loss sports would incur if the four-time champion were to call it quits.

Domenicali takes Verstappen concerns about F1 seriously

"He’s the best driver, he’s a world champion, multiple world champion, and his voice has to be listened to,” Domenicali said in an interview with Autosport. "With Max, we have spoken many, many times. So we understand that I understand his comments and he understands the bigger picture. He knows his voice has a weight and he needs to respect that weight. Sometimes, some people can take it the wrong way and this is something we should not allow to happen."

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Apart from Verstappen, many other drivers have also raised concerns about the car speed on electric power which makes them go slow even when pushing pedal to the floor. The difference in speed also caused a major accident earlier in the season and the drivers said, 'it was bound to happen.'

How has Verstappen performed in F1 2026?