/F1 2026 | WATCH - Speed differential, thanks to new engines, causes Haas driver Bearman to crash at 300 kmph during Japanese GP

The Formula 1 drivers and experts have called for an urgent action after Haas' Oliver ­Bearman was involved in a crash during Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka circuit on Sunday (Mar 29). Bearman was lucky to escape without any major injury despite drashing on the sideboards at over 300 kmph. The accident was caused by cars going at different speeds, something that was highlights by drivers during the season so far which has seen many rule changes. The most significant rule change has been the 50-50 power divided between traditional IC engine and electrical battery which has left the drivers at adjusting the varying speeds while trying to maintain the power ratio.

How F1 rules played a role in Oliver Bearman during Japanese GP crash?

Alpine's Franco Colapinto was ahead of Bearman in Haas who was coming from behind at a speed 50 kmph more than Colapinto. To avoid crashing into the Alpine race, Bearman had to swerve that led him to hitting the sideboards at a dangerously high speed. The driver, however, was lucky to escape with just bruising. Have a look at the video below:

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"It was a scary moment out there but everything is OK, which is the main thing," said Bearman after the crash. "The adrenaline is wearing off a bit so it’s going to be a long trip home, but I’m absolutely fine."

The cars crashed because of the difference in speed of two cars - thanks to the 50-50 engine split between IC and electrical power. Bearman was using boost mode - extra electrical power to overtake - while Colapinto was going slower by 50 kmph because his electrical energy had been depleted and he had to recharge that.

The scenario was expected by the drivers even before the first race of the season in Australian Grand Prix and now they have an example to back up their concerns.