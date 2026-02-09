/'Getting back to what I love’: Harshit Rana provides update after surgery

India’s fast bowler Harshit Rana has undergone surgery after a knee injury ended his dream of playing in the T20 World Cup 2026. He was ruled out just one day before India were set to play their first match of the tournament against the USA in Mumbai. Rana on Monday (Feb 9) gave fans an update on Instagram, sharing a thumbs-up photo from his hospital bed. He said the surgery went well and that he is now focused on recovering and getting back to cricket.

“Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love," Rana posted on Instagram alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs up.

The injury happened during a practice match against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium. In the match, he bowled only one over, giving 16 runs, before leaving the field.

After Rana was ruled out, India made a last-minute decision to bring in experienced fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. According to some reports, Siraj had been planning a trip to Germany after missing out on the original World Cup squad.

Despite joining the team at the last moment, Siraj delivered a strong performance in India’s opening match at the Wankhede Stadium. Defending a total of 161 runs, he took three wickets in four overs to help India win by 29 runs.

Speaking after the match, Siraj said his situation changed very quickly. He explained that he was spending time with his family when India’s fitness coach, Adrian Le Roux, contacted him. Siraj said he had been resting after playing two four-day matches and was not expecting the call.

“Almighty changed my destiny in 24 hours," Siraj told reporters after India’s 29-run win. “I was spending time with my family when Adrian (Le Roux, India’s strength and conditioning coach) messaged me to ask what I was up to. I told him, ‘don’t message me right now, I’m resting after playing two four-day games. I need rest, " said Siraj.