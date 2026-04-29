/'First breath in heaven': Ex-NFL defensive end Josh Mauro, 35, passes away

Former National Football League (NFL) defensive end Josh Mauro has died at the age of 35, confirmed his family in a social media post on Tuesday (Apr 28). The tragic news has left many fans shocked with Mauro's one of three former teams, the Arizona Cardinals, being 'heartbroken' about it. Mauro played eight seasons in the NFL for the Cardinals, New York Giants, and Las Vesgas Raiders after not being picked in the draft. Mauro played a total of 80 games in NFL, making 130 total tackles incuding 87 solo tackles and assisting in rest of 43.

How NFL defensive end Josh Mauro died?

Josh's father Greg Mauro posted a heatfelt tribute to his son on social media but the cause of his death was not revealed. There have been some unconfirmed reports about Josh suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease - a neurogenetic disorder which affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

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"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven.

"The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express," Mauro's father in a Facebook pos along with the pictures of his son.

How Arizona Cardinals reacted to Mauro's death

Mauro spent six of his eight NFL seasons with the Cardinals and his former team was shocked at his death. Mauro joined the Cards in 2014 and played with them till 2017 before going to NY Giants for 2018 season. In 2019, he played with the Raiders before returning to the Cards for 2020 and 2021 season prior to his retirement.