/Champions League, semi-final | '1 goal every 10 minutes': How PSG won nine-goal epic vs Bayern Munich

The Champions League 2025-26 is in semi-final stage the final four round couldn't have began any better with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beating German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in an epic thriller. PSG came out on top in the nine-goal semi-final first leg epic at home ground Parc des Prince in Paris on Tuesday (Apr 28), making the second leg game an absolute must watch a week later. The 90-minute game saw nine goals being scored by both teams combined, that is one goal every 10 minutes - making it an instant classic. Bayern did try their best to cut down the deficit in the second half but were held by PSG defenders one short in 5-4 scoreline.

How PSG triumphed Bayern in Champions League classic?

The game began with Bayern's English player Harry Kane scoring the opening goal on a penalty in the 17th minute. PSG then replied back seven minutes later as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the equalizer for PSG in the 24th minute. Upbeat at home ground, Joao Neves gave PSG lead in the 33rd minute but Bayern's Michael Olise took only eight minutes to bring the scores back to parity. PSG, however, went into the half time with a one-goal lead, thanks to Ousmane Dembele's goal in injury time of the first half on a penalty.

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The second half started more frantically then the first one with Kvaratskhelia scoring in the 56th minute to double PSG's lead and Dembele, two minutes later, added another goal to pile on Bayern's misery. The Germans, however, rallied back with Dayot Upamecano and Lusi Diaz scoring in 65th and 68th minute to cut their deficit to one goal. Have a look at the best goals of the night below:

PSG, however, held Bayern for the remaining 22 minutes of the game to secure a one goal lead going into the second leg.

PSG manager Luis Enrique calls it 'best game coached'

Ecstatic with his team's performance, defending champs PSG's manager Luis Enrique called the match best game he's ever coached and said: "It was amazing. It had amazing rhythm, trying to play offensive football, trying to show their quality. I think everybody had fun watching the match. I’m happy because we won."