/John Stones to leave Manchester City at season end after 10 ‘dreamy’ years

England centre-back John Stones has called time on his decorated Manchester City career on Tuesday (Apr 28), announcing his exit at the end of the season. Since joining Pep Guardiola's City as a 21-year-old (from Everton in 2016), Stones has lived his football dream at the club, winning six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown, alongside several more silverware. He represented City in 293 matches across all competitions, scoring 119 goals. He, however, is on the brink of completing a treble this season, with Man City battling Arsenal for the PL title and facing Chelsea in next month’s FA Cup Final.

"It has been my home for the past 10 years, and it will be my home for the rest of my life," Stones said in an emotional social media post. "It's been a rollercoaster in many ways.

"I came as a kid, and I'm now leaving as a man -- becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player, I suppose, in living all my dreams out and lifting all the things that I came here to achieve.

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"At the start of my career here, I never would have thought I would be in this position. Firstly, to achieve everything but to have the love, the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out of the park."

He cost City £47.5 million ($64 million), a transfer fee that made him the second-most expensive defender at that time. Lauding his boss Pep,

Stones, whose contract expires at the season's end, said, "I don't think it would have been anywhere near as successful... if it wasn't for him.

"I'm so grateful that I've been able to spend so long with him, win everything with him and share and have so many incredible moments together," he added. "I feel lucky and grateful for what he's done."

Stones, expected to be in England's World Cup squad, is the second long-serving player at City to announce his impending departure after club captain Bernardo Silva.

Injuries have restricted Stones to just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

City paid tribute to the player on their website, saying: "The 31-year-old's huge contribution across the most sustained and successful era in the

club's history stands without question.

“Now the club and all of our supporters will take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to a superb servant of Manchester City at the end of the season.”