/'Difficult to pinpoint one area': Rishabh Pant on LSG defeat to Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant admitted it is difficult to single out one specific reason for the loss to Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. He noted that while the bowling unit has done its job, there are still areas that need improvement. Pant also said the batting showed promising intent in line with the team’s strategy and emphasised the need to take positives from the outing. He added that the squad is committed to improving together and aims to deliver more consistent performances in the upcoming matches

Strong batting performances from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, combined with disciplined bowling in the death overs, powered Punjab Kings to a 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur on Sunday (Apr 19).

"See, it's difficult to point out one area because bowlers have been putting up a nice show, but at the same time, there are areas of concern. But there were some positives for us also to work around. There was a glimpse of batting, which we talked about. Definitely look to take some positives, but at the same time, as a team, we're going to do well every match," Pant said after the match.



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LSG, in a massive chase of 255, took a bold decision to send young Ayush Badoni to open the innings in place of Aiden Markram. Pant explained that promoting Badoni to open was a pre-planned decision aimed at bringing more freedom and intent at the top of the order.



He said the move wasn't a last-minute call, but part of a broader strategy to allow the top order to play more freely while the middle order contributes effectively.



"I think the idea was to just go out there and play freely. It wasn't taken just today. It was pre-decided that he's going to open. It was just something we kept inside. We wanted some freedom on the top order, and just the middle order wanted to chip in," he added.



PBKS are at the top of the table, unbeaten, with five wins and a no result, giving them 11 points. LSG is at the eighth spot in the points table with two wins and four losses.



PBKS raced to 254/7, with knocks from Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Connolly (87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) taking them to such a big score.



LSG had their moments, with a 61-run opening stand between Ayush Badoni (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Marsh (40 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a counter-attack from Rishabh Pant (43 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes), but it was not enough.