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WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Full Results: Roman Reigns wins world heavyweight title, Brock Lesnar retires

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 20, 2026, 14:26 IST | Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 14:26 IST

WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas has concluded, leaving fans shocked and thrilled over Night 2 results. While Roman Reigns beat CM Punk to win the world heavyweight title, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar bid farewell to a glorious career. Check all results.

Oba Femi beats Brock Lesnar
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(Photograph: AFP)

Oba Femi beats Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in what was Lesnar’s last WWE match, as he left his wrestling gear inside the ring following the event opener, indicating his retirement from pro-wrestling after 24 years of dominance.

Penta retains Intercontinental title in six-man ladder match
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(Photograph: AFP)

Penta retains Intercontinental title in six-man ladder match

Perhaps the match of the night, the six-man ladder match for the prestigious Intercontinental championship, delivered massively. Penta retained his title following a stunning performance at the Show of Shows in Vegas.

Trick Williams beat Sami Zayn
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trick Williams beat Sami Zayn

Williams reigned supreme against the United States Champion Sami Zayn, with the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium backing the emerging superstar throughout.

The Demon Finn Balor beats Dominik Mysterio
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Demon Finn Balor beats Dominik Mysterio

Back in his most fierce form, Finn Balor donned the ‘Demon’ look against his former Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio in the street fight, with everyone in attendance loving every bit of it. Balor stood tall after a complete show on Night 2.

Rhea Ripley beats Jade Cargill
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(Photograph: WWE Photos)

Rhea Ripley beats Jade Cargill

The Women’s Elimination Chamber 2026 winner, Rhea Ripley, had a banger of a match against women’s champion Cargill. Following suffering an attack from Michin and B-Fab on the sidelines, Rhea received support from Iyo Sky. She made the most of that chance and hit Cargill with the Riptide to pick up the win.

Roman beats Punk in main event
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(Photograph: AFP)

Roman beats Punk in main event

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were at each other from the word go, trading heavy blows. After a crucial middle passage, which saw Punk’s head busted open, Roman tried to gain the momentum. The two-and-fro continued before Roman seized the moment with a stunning spear to end Punk’s title reign and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

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