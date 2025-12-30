/'Didn’t seem like a natural exit': Robin Uthappa reacts to Rohit, Virat Test retirement

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has shared his thoughts on the sudden retirement of veteran India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, describing their exits as ‘unnatural’ despite ruling out any external pressure. Kohli and Rohit announced their decision to step away from the longest format in May 2025, taking the cricketing world by surprise.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa said, “I don't know if it was a forced surrender, but it definitely didn't seem like a natural exit. What the truth is, they themselves will have to share in their own time. But I don't think it was natural.” He expressed that while no one can confirm the reasons behind their retirements, it felt unexpected given their stature and experience in international cricket.

Uthappa questions the timing of retirement

The timing of their decision came after a challenging Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia in early 2025. Kohli, despite scoring a century in one of the matches, struggled for runs in the remaining games, while Rohit also had a tough series. This period seemed to spark speculation about their future in Test cricket, prompting questions among fans and experts.

Uthappa also noted the impressive comeback of both players in limited-overs cricket. Playing solely in ODIs, Kohli and Rohit have recently scored heavily, showing that their hunger for runs remains intact. Uthappa praised their determination, saying, “When Rohit was not scoring runs in Australia, I felt that he should take a break for six months and work on his fitness. I had no doubt in my mind that he would score runs. In both Virat and Rohit, you can see that hunger back in their eyes, which is really cool. It's endearing to see it from a veteran who's been there, done that, and achieved so much in international cricket.”