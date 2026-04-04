/'Always stood for empowering women': Pinkathon founder Milind Soman opens up on Mumbai to Pune endurance run

The spirit of endurance, resilience, and women’s empowerment came alive once again as the Spirit of Pinkathon culminated its sixth edition on Saturday, featuring an extraordinary 160 km run from Mumbai to Pune. The run commenced on Thursday (April 2) at 5:00 a.m. from Shivaji Park in Mumbai and culminated at the AFMC Ground in Pune on Saturday over the course of three days.

Spirit of Pinkathon endurance run culminates in Pune

Leading this inspiring journey were two remarkable runners, Captain Pooja Mehra (Retd.), a 49-year-old ultra-marathoner, psychotherapist, motivational speaker and former Indian Army officer and Poonam Karanjkar, a 45-year-old endurance runner and former IT professional. Together, they undertook the demanding multi-day run, embodying the core ethos of Pinkathon, empowering women to push boundaries and prioritize their health.

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The Spirit of Pinkathon has consistently championed women’s fitness and well-being, encouraging women from all walks of life to embrace an active lifestyle and challenge their perceived limits.

Speaking about the initiative, Pinkathon founder Milind Soman said: “The Spirit of Pinkathon is a powerful reminder that fitness and endurance are not just physical; they are deeply connected to mind and emotion. Every year, women across the country continue to redefine what strength looks like, and this 160 km Mumbai to Pune run is a testament to that spirit. Poonam and Captain Pooja embody resilience, courage, and purpose, inspiring countless others to take that first step towards their own fitness journey. Pinkathon has always stood for empowering women to believe in themselves, and initiatives like this bring that vision to life in the most extraordinary way.”

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Ankita Konwar, Founder, Invincible Women, added: “Spirit of Pinkathon is about showing what consistency and belief can build over time. Endurance journeys like this go far beyond distance; they represent discipline, resilience, and the courage to keep moving forward despite challenges. Seeing women take on a 160 km run reinforces that strength is not defined by speed or scale, but by the willingness to start and to keep going. We hope stories like these inspire more women to take that first step towards a more active and confident version of themselves.”

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Over the years, Pinkathon has grown into a nationwide movement that goes beyond running, creating a strong community that inspires women to take charge of their physical and mental well-being. The Spirit of Pinkathon runs continue to highlight real stories of grit and determination, reinforcing the message that every woman can be her own hero.