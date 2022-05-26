Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment, Pakistanis shed tears for convicted terrorist

In a 2017 case involving "terror funding" in Jammu and Kashmir, a Special National Investigation Agency court in New Delhi convicted terrorist Muhammad Yasin Malik to life in jail.

On May 19, Malik, who is the chairman of the outlawed separatist group Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, and other counts under India's strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Yasin's backing from Pakistan was evident on social media, with multiple tweets expressing sympathy for the terrorist.Several Pakistani leaders and ministers have shown their support for the terrorist who is requesting to be released from custody.

Hamid Mir, a Pakistani journalist and author, criticised the NIA court's ruling. He maintained that the claims against Malik were false and that he was not guilty. In a tweet, he requested that the United Nations investigate the situation and take appropriate action.



It’s time for @UN to take notice of fabricated charges against #YasinMalik and other Kashmiri leaders https://t.co/zdtOYkHtba — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) May 25, 2022 ×

Bilawal Bhutto shared this post:

Strongly condemn unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a sham trial. India can never silence Kashmiris’ voice for freedom and self-determination. Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, will continue to provide all possible support in their just struggle — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 25, 2022 ×

Shaan Shahid, a Pakistani actor, spoke out in support of Free Kashmir, calling Malik a "fighter" for his homeland.

A warrior for of his motherland .. the powers of the world are quiet yet the screams of injustice can be heard by all .. yasin Malik you are a hero .. may ALLAH be with you ..you cannot be silenced as your words of freedom will echo forever . We stand with you #FreeKashmir pic.twitter.com/Sw635yp6ff — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 20, 2022 ×

Not only did Pakistan's celebrities express support for the terrorist, but several young Pakistanis took to the streets on Tuesday to demonstrate against India's government. Pakistanis from the United Kingdom gathered in front of the Indian embassy, asking that terrorist Yasin Malik be released.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.