World Bank approves $200 million aid for coronavirus-hit Afghanistan

The World Bank has approved aid worth $200 million for Afghanistan as it battles to contain the novel coronavirus and seeing a rise in militant attacks in recent times.

"The program will provide vital fiscal resources to manage the impacts of the pandemic in the context of rapidly slowing economic growth and declining government revenues," Henry Kerali, the World Bank chief for Afghanistan, in a statement, said on Thursday, reported AFP.

The war-torn country has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, due to which many people lost their jobs.

The militant violence has also been on a rise in recent months in Afghanistan, which has diverted resources that could be used to prevent the virus that has killed nearly 1,000 and infected 34,000 others.

"In the cities, the cases are steady but we are worried the cases may spread in rural areas," Abdul Qadir, a senior official at the health ministry on Friday said.

He said the World Bank funds would help the country mitigate the damage to social, business, and healthcare sectors.

Afghanistan saw its first COVID-19 infections after migrants returned from neighbouring Iran, the worst-hit Middle East country.