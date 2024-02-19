Pakistan top court postpones hearing on case seeking to annul Feb 8 election results

Pakistan Election Results 2024: The Supreme Court on Monday (Feb 19) postponed the hearing of the petition that sought to declare the Feb 8 national elections as 'null and void' due to the petitioner's non-appearance. Widespread rigging claims as well as delayed election results have tainted the purported integrity of Pakistan's elections.

As the three-member bench — led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali — took up the plea, the petitioner did not appear before the court, Pakistan's Dawn publication reported.

The top court then issued a notice to the petitioner, Brigadier (retd) Ali Khan through the defence ministry and adjourned the hearing until Feb 21.

Pakistan's Supreme Court noted that the phone number of the petitioner, who had identified himself as a former brigadier, was turned off when contacted.

"Was the application filed only for publicity? This cannot be allowed. We will not allow the SC to be used in a wrong manner," the court reportedly observed.