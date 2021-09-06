Will invite countries at govt launch ceremony, work will start with reforms in constitution: Taliban

Talking about plans in an interaction with media, a Taliban leader said Afghanistan will have an all-inclusive government soon. The group will also invite different countries for the government's formation ceremony.

The government also looks to begin the government's work with bringing reforms in the constitution. The statement comes as Afghanistan crisis continues after Taliban took over the country.

In the press briefing, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that the government’s formation is still ongoing. It will be an all-inclusive one.

When asked by WION about the details, the leader said, the group will also invite different countries for the ceremony of the government’s formation when it is finalised.

“We want to do a proper job in announcing the government. Don't know the details yet. Will share once the government is announced,” said Mujahid.

Mujahid added the government’s work will start with the reforms in constitution. It should be Islamic and will be done in the future.

The spokesperson also said, former Afghanistan vice president Amrullah Saleh is in Tajikistan now.

Meanwhile, as the Taliban claimed it had captured Panjshir Valley, the spokesperson added there were no civilian casualties while "taking over Panjshir".

"There was a shortage of food during the fighting," the Taliban leader said, adding, "but we will fix that now." He added, "China should cooperate with us, there are so many projects awaited due to security concerns like roads and other infrastructure, they all will be implemented soon."

"The Taliban wants to negotiate this matter (Panjshir), the jihadi commanders were used in this to resolve the matters for negotiation and dialogue. When our delegation went there they did not get positive answers, so the Islamic Emirate sent their military," he added.