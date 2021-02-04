Will do everything possible to make sure Myanmar coup fails: UN chief

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that he would do everything possible to put pressure on Myanmar and "make sure that this coup fails".

Myanmar again went back to military rule on Monday after soldiers detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders in several raids.

The event ended Myanmar's brief experiment with democracy and took place days after Suu Kyi won the re-election with a strong mandate.

"We will do everything we can to mobilize all the key actors and international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to make sure that this coup fails," Guterres told The Washington Post.

"After elections that I believe took place normally and after a large period of transition, it's absolutely unacceptable to reverse the results of the elections and the will of the people."

Speaking on the indictment of Suu Kyi, the UN Secretary-General said if she can be accused, it's for being "too close to the military" and for protecting "too much of the military".

"I hope that democracy will be able to make progress again in Myanmar but for that all the prisoners must be released, the constitutional order must be reestablished," Guterres said.

He also criticised the Security Council for its failure to issue a common statement on the coup after an emergency meeting was initiated by the UK.

The draft text that was proposed at the beginning of the week for negotiation and accessed by news agency AFP said that the Security Council would condemn the coup and ask the Myanmarese military to "immediately release those unlawfully detained."

It also demanded that the state of emergency for one year must be repealed.

As of Wednesday evening, negotiations are ongoing with 15 Council members, particularly with China and Russia, which blocked Tuesday's adoption of the statement.



