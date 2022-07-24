Wickremesinghe says peaceful demonstrations can continue after crackdown, even in Colombo

According to a statement released on Sunday by Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, the new president of Sri Lanka assured ambassadors this week that nonviolent demonstrations against his administration will be permitted to continue, even in the country's commercial centre of Colombo. A portion of an anti-government demonstration camp outside the presidential secretariat was dismantled by hundreds of security forces in a dawn raid on Friday, sparking concerns about a bigger crackdown by Wickremesinghe, who had just been sworn in.

"President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to upholding the rights of peaceful, non-violent assembly. The Diplomats were also briefed on the measures being taken to ensure that non-violent protests were allowed to proceed within the city without endangering property or lives," his office said in a statement, describing a meeting with Colombo-based envoys, as reported by Reuters.

The United Nations and Western envoys denounced the raid on Friday and urged the government to take moderation, warning that using force may further destabilise the island nation, which is already experiencing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. After his successor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and resigned in the wake of widespread protests brought on by his poor management of the economy, Wickremesinghe was elected following victory in a parliamentary vote. The 22 million-person nation has experienced ongoing shortages of food, fuel, and other essentials due to a lack of foreign currency needed to import necessities.

(with inputs from agencies)