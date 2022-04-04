‘Why fear elections now?’: Imran Khan’s barb a t opposition after outcry over snap polls announcement

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continued his attack on the opposition party members who criticised him for calling snap elections, saying that he was “astonished” with their responses for dissolving the lower house of the parliament.

Calling out Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, who called Khan a "fraud" after a no-confidence motion was dismissed, the prime minister said, “Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost the support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support. (sic)”

Recalling the claims made earlier, Khan took to Twitter to say that the opposition parties “have been crying hoarse about how our govt has failed [and] lost the support of the [people]", adding, "why the fear of elections now?”

“Democrats go to the [people] for support,” he wrote, urging them to come to terms with the new political development.

Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion against the PM “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

The opposition parties then approached the Supreme Court, which has said that the orders and actions of the PM and the president regarding the dissolution of Parliament is subtend to its ruling.

The SC will resume the hearing today (Monday) afternoon.

Meanwhile, Khan also continued with his earlier rhetoric that the “foreign powers” are plotting to overthrow his government.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Khan openly held the US responsible for the “foreign conspiracy” to overthrow his government.

“Ok I'm taking the name of US, the conspiracy has been hatched with the help of America to remove me,” PM Imran had said while addressing the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party in Islamabad.

Khan claims the US is leading a conspiracy to remove him because of his criticism of US policy and other foreign policy decisions he has taken.

(With inputs from agencies)