Why has Nawaz Sharif taken stance against Pakistan Army

Without taking any names, Nawaz Sharif indicted the Pakistan Army for ruining his country. What is said is well known. It's no secret that the army generals run Pakistan. But when a former Pakistan PM says it, it becomes quite significant.

Nawaz Sharif has banned his party members from meeting the Pakistan Army. The announcement was made on Twitter.

'Recent events once again prove that some meetings are hidden behind seven curtains and how some are advertised as to the wishes of some...This game needs to stop...'

'In the future, no member of our party will meet with representatives of the military and relevant agencies at individual --- party --- or personal level to remind them of their compliance..'

These are some very strong words coming from a leader in exile. But what is Nawaz Sharif is talking about?

On Thursday, we told you that Imran Khan wanted to male Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan's fifth province. There are plenty of benefits for Islamabad and the Pakistan Army. It will give Imran Khan's PTI and edge in the upcoming elections. It will give his government a strategic edge over India. And it will give more money to army generals by legitimising CPEC projects.

Pakistan Army wants the Opposition to join this cause. It is clearing the road for a smooth passage of an ascension bill. Secret meetings are taking place at army headquarters. Some opposition leaders have fallen into the trap.

Like Muhammad Zubair, Governor of Sindh. He is a senior leader in Nawaz Sharif''s party.

He is said to have met the Pakistan Army chief twice in recent weeks along with other opposition leaders. These meetings have rattled Nawaz Sharif.

His party has recently managed to establish a grand political alliance to take on Imran Khan. Almost all major opposition parties have joined the Pakistan Democratic Movement. They are planning to carry out a civil disobedience movement to dethrone Imran Khan. The protests will be launched next month. Nawaz Sharif's party PML-N plans on sustaining them till January next year. Lawyers, traders, farmers, students, journalists and everybody has been invited to join the movement.

It promises to be bigger than the so-called 'Tsunami March' which Imran Khan organised in 2014.



It was month-long movement that pushed him to national politics. He became Prime Minister in 2018 thanks to army's support.

Nawaz Sharif has something similar planned.

The only difference is that he is taking on the army as well. He aspires to end Pakistan Army's control on civilian government. He is openly criticising army generals.

There is irony in this. Nawaz Sharif was himself a puppet in the hands of the Pakistan Army. He has been Prime Minister of Pakistan 3 times. He has worked under several army generals. In fact, he was among the few civilian leaders to have friendly relations with the military establishment. But that did not take him anywhere.

He ended up getting deposed General Pervez Musharraf in 1999. Sharif was put on trial for corruption and he went in exile.

But he came back stronger in 2013. He became prime minister for the third time.

He is said to have told his confidantes that he would curtail the role of army and ascertain the supremacy of civilian governments in Pakistan forever. To add to that, the army saw Nawaz Sharif to have become pro-India.



He invited newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Islamabad. Pakistan Army didn't like this, it propped up Imran Khan. Panama leaks took place, the Azadi march followed. And the rest is history.

Sharif is 70-years-old now. He is living in exile in London. And he is locking horns with Pakistan Army once again.

He is not as powerful as before. He does not have public sympathy this time. He is going down politically. But he wants to go down fighting.

