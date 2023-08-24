‘We’re already living on Moon,’ Pak man’s witty reaction to Chandrayaan-3 goes viral in India. Watch

India on Wednesday (August 23) achieved a historic feat by soft-landing its Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, becoming the first nation in the world to ever reach the Lunar South Pole. India’s success soon took the world by storm, including its arch-rival Pakistan.

For a change, Pakistanis have reacted jubilantly to India’s achievement this time around. From mocking the failure of India’s Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 to heaping praises on Chandrayaan-3, they have really come a long way.

For instance, Pakistan’s ex-minister of information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry recommended the country’s government televise the event live on national television. In 2019, he had mocked India saying that it was “not wise to venture into an unknown territory”. He had also used the hashtag ‘India Failed’ on his X post, formerly Twitter.

But of all, the reaction by one witty Pakistani is garnering much attention in India. When one Pakistani YouTuber reached out to him seeking his comments on India’s success on the Moon, he quipped that they were already living on the Moon.

Meanwhile, the Sense of Humor of Pakistani People are always top class. This on Chandrayaan pic.twitter.com/Y127YPeyIv — Joy (@Joydas) August 23, 2023

In the video, the Pakistani man drew a hilarious comparison between Pakistan and the Moon. In his words, both lacked basic necessities, including water, (cooking) gas, and electricity.

He hilariously implied that Pakistanis need not spend millions to reach the Moon as they were already enduring Moon-like conditions in their nation.

Meanwhile, while reacting to his witty comments, Indians couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating the sense of humour of Pakistanis.

“India landed on moon. Pakistan humour is top class. Wah beii,” commented one user.

“Most of the Pakistani people are really funny. Got some humour,” commented another Indian.

V. Krishnan, an X user, posted that the man must be hired by a PR firm for the “positivity and humour.”