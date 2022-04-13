Watch: PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan, PPP leaders 'thrash elderly' Pakistani at hotel

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party dissident Noor Alam Khan was seen involved in a fight with an elderly at a hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday (April 12). The identity of the elderly has not been revealed, however, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Apart from Noor Alam Khan, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Khan were also there as they can be seen in the video.

Pakistan media reports have mentioned that the elderly allegedly called Noor Alam a 'turncoat' and used cuss words against him at the private hotel where the politicians were having an iftar dinner.

In the viral video, some of the mentioned politicians can be seen approaching the elderly. The surroundings looked like a dining hall. In the same video, Kundi can be seen picking up a glass and hurling its contents at the elderly.

The video also shows how Khan and Khokhar thrashed the citizen after he threw a bottle at the dissident PTI lawmaker. The elderly citizen is said to be a PTI worker.

So far, there is no official statement on how the fight was started and who instigated it. But Pakistan-based media outlet Dawn reported that Noor Alam had called the police later to submit his version of the events.

In his complaint, Noor Alam said that the unidentified man started to use cuss words when he was at the hotel with his friends. He also mentioned that the man threatened to kill him.

He claimed, "The man did not stop and assaulted me and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar with intent to kill, at which point we tried to stop him in our defence."

Important to note that Noor Alam Khan is among other PTI dissidents, who took refuge at the Sindh House in the federal capital before the vote of no-confidence against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI dissidents had parted ways with the then-ruling party and had stated that they would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.

They had reportedly mentioned that they would vote against Imran Khan in the no-confidence vote. But eventually, they didn't have to as the then-opposition managed to gather enough votes to oust Imran Khan from power.

