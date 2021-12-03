Watch: Passengers and airport staff push plane off runway in Nepal

A large throng of passengers and security personnel were videotaped shoving an airlane off a runway in Nepal, which was a rare sight.

According to Nepal News, the incident occurred at the Bajura Airport in Kolti, where a Tara Air plane was stranded on the runway after a tyre burst.

When the plane's back tyre exploded, it was about to land at the airport.

Despite making emergency adjustments to safely land the plane, the pilot was unable to move it off the runway.

Another plane flying above was unable to land because the taxiway was blocked by the stranded airliner, causing delays at the airport.

Passengers and airport personnel jumped in at that point.

At least 20 people were seen pulling the plane off the runway, according to footage uploaded on Twitter.

