Watch: Pakistan YouTuber jailed for 'prank' intimidating women for not wearing headscarf

A YouTuber in Pakistan’s Gujranwala has been jailed for attempting to ‘prank’ on women by intimidating women for not wearing a headscarf.

The prankster, called Khan Ali, runs a YouTube account titled ‘Vele Loog Khan Ali’ and provides funny videos on tutorials on various things. In a video dated May 02, 2021, Ali decided to play a prank on random women by scaring and ‘harassing’ women for not wearing a headscarf.

WATCH |

In this video, titled ‘Dopatta loo Prank part 2’, Ali walks up to random women outside a university and claims this is a "message".

"You must tell your mothers, sisters and daughters to wear a dupatta," he says in the video’s introduction in local language and goes on to stress that "this isn’t a prank, it is a message."

He starts off the video by paying money to girls walking out of the university asking them to buy a headscarf from that money and start wearing it.

Also read | London woman shot dead in Pakistan after refusing to marry local

While he can be seen getting slapped by few women in the video, he can also be heard yelling at women for not wearing a headscarf.

The ‘prank’ video was not appreciated by the women in the video or others on social media who believe this was harassment and not just a prank. A complaint was lodged against the YouTuber and he has now been jailed and the CPO Gujranwala tweeted a picture of Ali being handcuffed and led by a lady police officer.

ایس پی صدر عبدالوہاب کی زیر نگرانی تھانہ گکھڑ منڈی پولیس کا فوری ایکشن۔

پرینگ ویڈیوکے نام پر عورتوں کی تذلیل کرنے والا ملزم گرفتار۔مقدمہ درج۔

عوام الناس کی عزت و آبرو کی حفاظت اولین ترجیج ہے۔(سٹی پولیس آفیسر سرفراز احمد فلکی ) pic.twitter.com/DyM0oYvZBi — CPO Gujranwala (@CPOGujranwala) June 17, 2021 ×

Here is how the social media reacted to the prank that went wrong, on every level:

HARASSMENT EVEN AS A PRANK ISN'T FUNNY

HARASSMENT EVEN AS A 'LIGHT THING' ISNT FUNNY

NO! IT ISN'T CASUAL

NO! IT ISN'T "JUST FOR FUN"

HARASSMENT IS HARASSMENT AND SHOULD BE TAKEN AS THAT.

NO IT SHOULDN'T BE TAKEN AS A JOKE. HARASSMENT IS NO F'ING JOKE! IT'S TRAUMATIC — 𝓐𝔀𝓪𝔃𝓪𝓻 𝓟𝓱𝓸𝓮𝓷𝓲𝔁 (@Alinalogy) June 17, 2021 ×

Sick sick sick!!!

This is not prank but harassment. This guy should be behind the bars. pic.twitter.com/92e93WsGIB — Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) June 16, 2021 ×

Why is harassment funny to people? Why do people feel the need to force religion on someone before perfecting their own? If someone says stop, you STOP. Have some manners man.



Watched this disgusting prank (harassment) video and felt pity for those who have dealt with this smh. — Alisha 🦋 (@iamalishaa5) June 17, 2021 ×

this is clearly harassment in the name of “pranks” not funny at all and completely disgusting wtf is this pic.twitter.com/VGYkZ0gyVv — 𝒄𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒃𝒆 (@mishap29) June 16, 2021 ×