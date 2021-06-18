Watch: Pakistan YouTuber jailed for 'prank' intimidating women for not wearing headscarf

WION Web Team
Gujranwala, Pakistan Published: Jun 18, 2021, 07:40 AM(IST)

YouTuber jailed for harassing women. Photo: Twitter Photograph:( Twitter )

In this video, titled ‘Dopatta loo Prank part 2’, Ali walks up to random women outside a university and claims this is a 'message'

A YouTuber in Pakistan’s Gujranwala has been jailed for attempting to ‘prank’ on women by intimidating women for not wearing a headscarf.

The prankster, called Khan Ali, runs a YouTube account titled ‘Vele Loog Khan Ali’ and provides funny videos on tutorials on various things. In a video dated May 02, 2021, Ali decided to play a prank on random women by scaring and ‘harassing’ women for not wearing a headscarf.

In this video, titled ‘Dopatta loo Prank part 2’, Ali walks up to random women outside a university and claims this is a "message".

"You must tell your mothers, sisters and daughters to wear a dupatta," he says in the video’s introduction in local language and goes on to stress that "this isn’t a prank, it is a message."

He starts off the video by paying money to girls walking out of the university asking them to buy a headscarf from that money and start wearing it.

Also read | London woman shot dead in Pakistan after refusing to marry local

While he can be seen getting slapped by few women in the video, he can also be heard yelling at women for not wearing a headscarf.

The ‘prank’ video was not appreciated by the women in the video or others on social media who believe this was harassment and not just a prank. A complaint was lodged against the YouTuber and he has now been jailed and the CPO Gujranwala tweeted a picture of Ali being handcuffed and led by a lady police officer.

Here is how the social media reacted to the prank that went wrong, on every level:

