Watch: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan storms out after being irked by journalist’s questions

A press conference hosted by Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan witnessed some heated moments after a journalist raised questions about governance and on his supporters allegedly abusing the Army general, prompting the cricketer-turned-politician to storm out of the event.

The press conference took place in Peshawar city on Friday evening.

During a Q & A session after Khan completed his talk, the reporter suggested that the governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is ruled by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was poor.

“...Secondly, you have a government in KP, and you are without a doubt a popular leader in Pakhtunkhwa. People cast votes for you, but people have not seen the walls of the prime minister's house and governor's house being demolished, nor did they see universities being built in the chief minister's house," Geo TV quoted the reporter as saying.

The scribe also claimed that PTI's "keyboard and social media warriors" have been running trends on social media "abusing the army general".

"What is your message to your supporters?" he asked.

Responding to the questions, the PTI leader said that said he could give hard-hitting answers, but claimed that he is refraining to do so.

To a question that PTI was spreading hate, Khan said he was not involved in inciting people. "We are trying to unite people, without dividing them based on ethnicity."

"All your statements are wrong and instead of asking questions you made a speech during a press conference," Khan angrily said, stood up, and left the presser.

