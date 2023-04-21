'Visit should not be...': Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto on attending SCO meet in India

A day after it was announced that Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Indian to participate in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council, he has said the visit should not be seen in terms of bilateral ties.

"We are committed to the SCO charter and this visit should not be seen as a bilateral one but in the context of the SCO," the minister said.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch on Thursday informed that Zardari would be attending the meeting, scheduled to be held on May 4-5 in the southwestern Indian state of Goa.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India," said Baloch.

​Baloch said the foreign minister would be attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current chairman of SCO CFM, India's Minister for External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities."

Notably, this will be the first time that a Pakistan foreign minister will be visiting India since Hina Rabbani Khar in 2011. Moreover, after former PM Nawaz Sharif's visit in 2014 for PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, this will be the first high-level visit from a Pakistani leader.

Questions raised over Zardari's visit

However, ever since Zardari's visit was announced, a section of Indian politicians have criticised the Modi government for giving a platform to Pakistan - a known terror exporter to India.

On the same day as the announcement, terrorists attacked an Indian Army vehicle in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five soldiers while critically injuring one.

Reports have claimed that the terrorists may have crossed over from the Pakistan side and could be belonging to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taibya (LeT). A major operation has been launched by the authorities to nab the perpetrators.

Notably, India took over the chairmanship of the SCO mega grouping last year after the Samarkand edition. This year's summit will be holding key ministerial meetings but the presence of Zardari is expected to ratchet up a few uncomfortable questions to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)