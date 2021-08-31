Viral video: Taliban pilot a US Black Hawk helicopter with a body hanging from it

A video of Taliban piloting one of the several Black Hawk helicopters left behind by US forces in Afghanistan has gone viral on the internet. A person can also be seen hanging from the helicopter in the video.

Many western reporters posted this video on Twitter, claiming that the Taliban killed a man and hoisted him from a US military helicopter patrolling the Kandahar area.

The video claimed to show a man being hung from a US military helicopter while flying over Kandahar Province.

The video recorded from the ground did not clearly show the victim tied to the helicopter.



The man's identity is unknown, there is speculation that he worked for the United States as an interpreter. That, however, has yet to be confirmed. It's also unclear whether the individual was alive or dead.



On social media, the photographs of the hanging man have provoked fury, with Joe Biden being blamed for the failed evacuation and the Taliban getting modern American military weaponry.

If this is what it looks like… the Taliban hanging somebody from an American Blackhawk… I could vomit. Joe Biden is responsible.



pic.twitter.com/muHLEi3UvK — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 30, 2021 ×

(Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of this viral video)

The Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are currently flying above Kandahar and patrolling the city.

The United States has abandoned billions of dollars worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, which the Taliban will now use.

Aside from the 73 planes at Kabul Airport, the Taliban has also been given 27 Humvees (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles).

In addition, large quantities of C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar) missile defence systems, guns, ammo, and night vision goggles were left behind.



Meanwhile, as the US troops left Afghanistan on Monday night, the Taliban in a statement said, "Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all."

The Taliban added that it is a "big lesson for other invaders and for our future generation," adding: "It is also a lesson for the world."

(With inputs from agencies)