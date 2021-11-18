US senior officials visit Nepal as two nations mark 75 years of diplomatic ties  

United States assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day visit to Nepal and is scheduled to meet government leaders and visit cultural heritage sites.

Lu will meet Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday evening.

The visit is taking place on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the US.

“I'm very happy to welcome Assistant Secretary for @State_SCA, Donald Lu, to Kathmandu. Nepal is a good friend of the United States. The Assistant Secretary’s visit is a testament to our strong bond,” US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry tweeted.

Meanwhile, deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Kelly Keiderling will also arrive on Thursday and meet with Nepali officials and civil society leaders.

The US embassy in a statement said two senior US officials will address key issues like COVID-19, climate change and strengthening democracies, as the two nations mark their 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The visit is considered significant in view of the current rift between the ruling collation partners over parliamentary ratification of the US grants assistance Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact, which was signed between Nepal and the US in 2017.

Earlier, the US MCC had expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in Parliamentary ratification of its $500 million grant to Nepal, after the government prorogued the session.

The parliamentary ratification of MCC has already been sidelined on multiple counts as political parties are divided over whether the federal government should ratify the compact.

Deuba continues to stand firm on getting the MCC passed through the Parliament, but his coalition partners, including the Maoist Centre, are yet to take a clear stand.

The $500 million grant is a continuation of the strong partnership between the United States and Nepal to reduce poverty through economic growth.

The MCC said the decision whether to move forward with the compact now rests with Nepal.