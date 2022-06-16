Amid economic crisis, United Nations provides food vouchers to pregnant women in Sri Lanka

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations on Thursday (June 16) began providing food aid to thousands of pregnant women in Sri Lanka amid an economic crisis. The body has warned of a potential humanitarian crisis where millions are in need of assistance, claiming that four out of five people began skipping meals because they cannot afford it. The organisation provided 2,000 food vouchers in Colombo’s “undeserved” districts. Anthea Webb, the deputy regional director for Asia and Pacific of WFP said, “When they skip meals they're putting their and their children's health at risk.”

The South Asian country has been in a limited supply of food, medicines, and fuel owing to diminishing foreign currency reserves and the government’s mismanagement. Due to the escalating fuel shortages, the government declared an additional holiday and ordered all schools to close on Friday to preserve diesel and gasoline.

The world organisation’s attempts to support three million Sri Lankas suffering due to rising prices, as per the WFP includes the issuance of cash vouchers worth 15,000 rupees ($40). The organisation hopes to generate $60 million for the food aid operation between July and December this year.

The WFP says it intends to help a million youngsters to get at least one meal a school and provide millions of infants and women 'nutritious food.’

In addition to this, as per WFP, another million individuals will receive food rations in the form of food, cash or vouchers.

