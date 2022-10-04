Two minors served acid in water bottle at eatery in Pakistan, manager arrested



Police in Lahore, Pakistan, have detained a restaurant manager after two children were given acid in water bottles during a restaurant birthday celebration.

On September 27, the incident took place at the famed "Poet Restaurant" in Greater Iqbal Park. The minors continue to get medical care at a hospital.

Muhammad Adil said he held a family birthday celebration at the Poet Restaurant, which is where the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, was filed.

"As the staff served the water bottles my nephew Ahmad washed his hands with them. Soon afterwards he started crying and we witnessed that his hands and arms suffered burn injuries as acid contained the water bottle," complainant Adil said.

While this was going on, his 2-year-old niece Wajiha, who had consumed the acid in a different water bottle, began throwing up. Both were taken urgently to the hospital, where Wajiha's condition is listed as critical.

In accordance with section 336B of the Pakistan Penal Code (punishment for harm by corrosive chemicals), police have filed a complaint against the restaurant management and five other staff members.

Also Read: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

Police official Tahir Waqas told PTI on Monday, "We have arrested the restaurant manager Muhammad Javed and raids were being made for the arrest of others nominated by the complainant."

According to him, the eatery has been shut down by the police until they do their investigation. The officer declared, "This is a strange incident and we are probing it from all angles."

(with inputs from agencies)