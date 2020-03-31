Two dead due to coronavirus in Sri Lanka; infected cases rise

Two people have died due to coronavirus in Sri Lanka, Director General of Health Dr Anil Jasinghe said.

Also Read: Coronavirus scare triggers riot in Sri Lankan jail, 1 inmate killed

On Tuesday in the Kollupitiya region, Hatton National Bank(HNB) was closed after a parent of a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The bank has been closed for a period of 14 days as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, a house in Colombo was sealed after two people reportedly returned from India were quaratined, although it is still unknown if they had contacted the virus.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Media Unit in a press release said that "all the decisions with regard to the imposition of curfew, selection of localities to implement curfew and declaration of isolated areas are being taken at the highest level of the Government following an in-depth analysis of data received."

The release asked regional authorities not to interfere as the island nation battles the virus. The Lankan authorities have placed the country under curfew home to 850,000 people.

Sri Lanka has banned incoming flights into the country but allowed charter flights from various countries to take back their citizens.

It has also grounded its national carrier- Sri Lankan Airlines.

The Lankan authorities had earlier postponed parliamentary elections scheduled for next month in order to fight the spread of the virus.