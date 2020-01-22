Trump to visit Pakistan 'soon', says foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The United States' President Donald Trump assured Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan that he will visit Pakistan "soon", country's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday.

"US President Donald Trump has assured us that he will soon visit Pakistan," local media quoted Qureshi as saying.

Pakistan foreign minister's statement came a day after President Trump held a bilateral meeting with Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Trump is expected to visit India in upcoming months and it is unclear whether his planned trip would include a stopover in Islamabad as well.

Speaking about third Khan-Trump meeting in less than a year, Pakistan foreign minister sais it was "very productive"

"I was present at the meeting between Prime Minister Imran and US President Trump. It lasted for one hour and was very productive," Qureshi said, adding that the meeting was conducted in a cordial manner.

"Prime Minister Imran raised all important issues before the US President, including a request to support Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force and improving the travel advisory the US issues for Pakistan," Qureshi said in his statement.

In New Delhi, government sources indicated last week that Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to finalise dates for a possible visit by President Trump to India.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues.

There has been an indication that the US President may visit India in the next few months.