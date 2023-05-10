Troubles mount for Imran Khan, Pakistani court indicts him in Toshakhana corruption case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been indicted in the Toshakhana corruption case, a day after he was arrested by the Army. Judge Humayun Dilawar at the District and Sessions Court conducted the hearing while Khan was present in the courtroom when the chargesheet was read out to him.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year disqualified Khan for not sharing the details of the sales. The body later filed the case with the district court, requesting it to charge Khan under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the top office-bearer of the country. What is the Toshakhana corruption case? The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief is accused of concealing, in his asset declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana - the treasury, established in 1974, where presents given to government officials from foreign officials are kept. The case came to the fore in August 2022 when the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed the case against Imran.

It was alleged that Khan pocketed $36 million from selling three watches gifted to him. It is alleged that he never deposited some gifts in the treasury, violating the rule as a prime minister is allowed to retain the gifts only after paying a certain amount.

WATCH | Toshakhana Case: Khan denies wrongdoings × Last year in October, Pakistan's election commission found the cricketer-turned-politician guilty of unlawfully selling gifts received from foreign dignitaries.

"We are of the considered opinion that the respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the (Pakistan) Constitution read with Sections 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, consequently, he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly," the ECP said in a statement.

The Federal Investigation Agency then filed charges against him in an anti-corruption court, which issued the arrest warrant against Khan after he skipped summons to appear in court. However, he was later granted interim bail. What is happening to Khan? Notably, Khan was arrested from the compounds of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday by the Pakistani Rangers, in relation to the Qadir Trust case, which is one of dozens of cases pending against him since his ouster from office last year.

On Wednesday, Khan was sent to the custody of the country's top anti-corruption body for eight days. The National Accountability (NAB) has requested the court for custody of 10 days.

Meanwhile, Khan and his party PTI have claimed that he was tortured in custody and not even allowed to use the washroom.

(With inputs from agencies)