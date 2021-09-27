Top ISIS commander in Balochistan killed, claim Pakistan security forces

In an operation against terrorists, a top commander of the Islamic State group has been killed in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday, said a counter terrorism official.

The development comes hours after Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed an attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle in Harnai district of the province, where four soldiers were killed and one hurt.

The security forces carried out a raid in a vineyard in Mastung district where ISIS commander Mumtaz Ahmed alias Pehelwan was killed, said Balochistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson.

The Pakistani Government had also declared a reward of Pakistani Rs 200,000 (USD 1,180) on his head.

In recent months, there have been an uptick in attacks on security forces.

Earlier, seven Pakistan Army soldiers and five terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan. While in a suicide attack near a check post on Quetta's Mastung Road, at least four Frontier Corps officials were killed and 18 others were hurt.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were also killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan.

(With inputs from agencies)