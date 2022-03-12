To counter India’s Rafale, Pak inducts Chinese J-10C fighter jets into air force

An unknown number of J-10C multi-role fighter jets have been formally inducted by Pakistan into its air force on Friday.

The planes, which have been acquired from all-weather ally China, will bolster the country's combat capabilities.

The ceremony of the induction was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district, Punjab province.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan, said, “When F-16s were inducted 40 years ago, the whole nation was jubilant and now that time has come again as Pakistan is strengthening itself.”

Pakistan seems to have inducted the new fighter jets in reply to India's acquisition of Rafale fighter jets from France, feel experts.

The landing of five J-10C aircraft was witnessed by the prime minister, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The PM also thanked China for providing the aircraft in just eight months.

The JC-10 is a fully integrated weapon, avionic and combat system. Its induction into the PAF would further strengthen its capabilities, said Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff.

Pakistan seems to be looking to display the new jet at the annual Defence Day Parade on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies)