To avoid violence, Islamabad police forbade hotels & guesthouses from accommodating Khan's march participants 

The Islamabad police on Saturday (October 29), forbade hotels and guesthouses from accommodating long march participants led by former PM Imran Khan to pressurise administration for early general elections.

The police in its statement further continued that those who disobey will face harsh punishment.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed television networks to not broadcast any speeches by PTI leaders or the long march. It further stated in its statement that failure to comply with the rule would result in legal action and could even result in licence suspensions, PTI reported.

The long march began on Friday in Ichhra, Mozang, Data Sahib and Azadi chowk. The march intends to travel to Islamabad by November 4 and organise a long protest march.

The protest, according to Khan, 70 is intended to compel the administration to call for early elections to gain the truth. He vowed to maintain peace and avoid the highly secure Red Zone. He had requested permission to organise a rally, but it has not yet been granted.

Since there are concerns that violence might break out if the marchers are forcibly blocked from entering the city, the administration has implemented extensive security measures to handle the issue.

As per media reports, there would be paramilitary and police personnel present to handle the situation.

However, dismissing any signs of violence in his interview with Geo TV, Khan said, "I want our army to become a strong institution and that no harm comes it's the way. I want to say a lot and I can say a lot, but I don't want Pakistan's enemies to take advantage [of it]. I don't want anything I say to cause any damage to the army."

He further added that he does not want any involvement of the army and just wants the elections to be held.

(With inputs from agencies)

