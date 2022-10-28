ISI chief makes surprise appearance, slams Imran Khan for 'maligning' military and ISS

The Pakistan military launched a scathing attack against former prime minister Imran Khan a day before he was supposed to begin a planned “long march”. Chief military spokesman, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar accused Khan and his supporters of maligning the army leadership and creating divisions within the polity and the people.

The planned march by Khan and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party aims at early elections in the country. The authorities in Islamabad are reportedly planning to thwart Khan’s protest and thousands of cargo containers will be used to block key roads and thoroughfares.

The Pakistan Army even brought out Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, to brief the media on the recent killing in Kenya of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Also Read | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan announces march on Islamabad; calls it 'jihad'

“I’ve come to break the silence,” said Anjum, who has stayed away from the media and the limelight since he became the ISI chief last year.

At the briefing, the military alleged that Khan had been bad mouthing the leadership after it refused to support him through “illegal and extra-constitutional means” when he faced the trust vote in lower house of Parliament.

“You must be surprised to see me here today…I’m here because my institution (army) and agency (ISI) are being maligned through lies. I could not have remained silent anymore, especially when there is a threat of divisions because of one-sided lies,” Anjum said.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have been slamming the Pakistan’s military ever since he lost the vote of no-confidence. Khan had called on the army not to remain neutral in the current scenario.

However, both Anjum and Iftikhar said the military was apolitical and it had decided to stay out of politics.

(With inputs from agencies)