They are opening schools and businesses, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi backs Taliban

As the Taliban began consolidating its hold over Afghanistan, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that those who feared the Taliban would impose a ban on the education of girls and other measures were proved wrong.

“There was a fear that the Taliban would impose a ban on the education of girls, but it has not been happening," Pakistan's foreign minister said.

"The Taliban announced a general amnesty and they are opening schools and businesses. They also announced that they would not take revenge and all the measures taken by them so far were peaceful which is welcoming,” Qureshi asserted.

“Entire world knows there was a corrupt setup and system in Afghanistan,” Qureshi said referring to former president Ghani's government.

Pakistan's foreign minister stated that he had spoken to leaders from China, the United States and the United Kingdom on the Afghan crisis.

The foreign minister said he would be travelling to Iran, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to discuss the Afghan situation with the leaders of various countries.

“We want that there should be peace in Afghanistan, bazaars should remain open there and Afghanistan should move towards a normal life,” Qureshi said.

Pakistan's foreign minister claimed the country has three million Afghan refugees inside its territory.

Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had said earlier that the country's borders were in "safe working condition" while saying that trucks were moving along the border with Afghanistan and that the Taliban were taking security measures.

Rashid said around 900 people including foreign diplomats have arrived in Pakistan from Afghanistan with several more were expected in the days ahead.

(With inputs from Agencies)