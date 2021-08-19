Women's poster defaced in Kabul as Taliban consolidates hold over Afghanistan - Pictures

Amid reports of women protesting in Kabul as the Taliban took control of the capital, pictures surfaced of a beauty saloon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul.

(Photo Courtesy: AFP)



The Taliban had declared on Tuesday that they would honour women's rights, although they had added that it should be within the norms of Islamic law.

Suhail Shaheen, Taliban's spokesperson in Doha's political office had said that women "can get education from primary to higher education -- that means university. We have announced this policy at international conferences, the Moscow conference and here at the Doha conference (on Afghanistan)."

(Photo Courtesy: AFP)

During Taliban's rule in the 90s, schools for girls were closed and they were prevented from working and forced to wear the burqa in public.

(Photo Courtesy: AFP)

"The burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed, there is different types of hijab not limited to burqa," Suhail Shaheen had told a British television network during a conference.

First reported women’s protest in Kabul following the takeover by the Taliban:



Four women holding handwritten paper signs stand surrounded by armed Taliban fighters



Indescribable courage:pic.twitter.com/1HtpQ4X2ip — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) August 17, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, a woman news presenter Shabnam Khan Dawran working with Mili television said that the soldiers didn't give her permission to start work at her office.

"They told me that the regime has changed. You are not allowed, go home. I am asking the world to help me because my life is in danger," Dawran said.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the videos

Social Media Video courtesy: @HameedMohdShah, @leahmcelrath