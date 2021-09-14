Taliban's balancing act on Kashmir: Nations should resolve issues via dialogue

The Taliban's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Tuesday, said that the Taliban stand with Kashmir and everywhere else where there is 'tyranny' but would want issues between the two countries to be solved through talks.

In response to WION's question on the Taliban's Kashmir policy in his press conference today, he said that "Kashmir and everywhere else where there is 'tyranny', our policy is that we should stand with them. However, if there is a conflict between two countries, like how it is said in the world to solve issues through talks, we would also try to solve it through talks. However, we stand with those who are oppressed. "

Earlier on September 3, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said that as Muslims, we also have a right to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India or any other country.



The Taliban also praised the world for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian relief to Afghanistan during today's press conference and encouraged the US to exhibit "heart" in future interactions.

The Taliban, according to Muttaqi, will use donor money responsibly and use it to alleviate poverty.

He was speaking a day after the United Nations announced that a total of $1.2 billion in aid had been offered to Afghanistan since the Taliban took control on August 15.

"The Islamic Emirate will do everything possible to deliver this assistance to the poor in a completely transparent manner," Muttaqi stated.



He also requested that Washington express gratitude to the Taliban for allowing the US to complete a troop withdrawal and the evacuation of over 120,000 people last month.

"Because America is such a large country, they require a big heart," he remarked.

