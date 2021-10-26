Taliban welcomes reopening of European Union’s office in Kabul  

Taliban’s regime in Afghanistan has been longing for international support or recognition of any sorts for a long time.

A report in the Financial Times claiming that the European Union is looking to restart its political activities in a limited way in Kabul seems to have come as a sigh of relief in the government of war-torn country.

On Monday, the Islamic Emirate welcomed the reopening of the European Union’s office in Kabul. It said that the step could be the beginning of engagement with European countries.

Also Read: Afghanistan facing food crisis, warns UN

Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy spokesman, Islamic Emirate, said, “The decision of the European Union to reopen its office in the near future is a good step and it is in the interest of the people of Afghanistan. They will evaluate their work from the vicinity.”

The report, however, also said that the move is not intended to recognise Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Nabila Massarali, spokesperson, EU, said, “As we have repeatedly said, this is not a sign of recognition. We want to be able to better assist the Afghan people who need our help by being closer and, inevitably, we need to engage with the Taliban.”

Also Read: Former Afghan government’s collapse was not in nation’s interest, says Taliban's Minister Zabiullah Mujahid

In a tweet on Monday, foreign ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said that the Islamic Emirate would guarantee the security of the European countries’ embassies and personnel.

“Resumption of EU mission in Afghanistan is sound and positive step which we welcome. Just as security of other embassies in Kabul is guaranteed, the security of EU embassy & personnel will also be guaranteed,” Balkhi said.

(With inputs from agencies)