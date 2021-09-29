Taliban warns US of 'consequences' over drones in Afghan airspace

Taliban on Wednesday warned the US of 'consequences' over its use of drones in Afghan airspace. Calling itself 'sole legal entity' and 'custodian of Afghanistan's land and airspace', the Taliban alleged that Afghan airspace was being 'invaded' by US drones.

The Taliban also claimed that the US was violating commitments made to Taliban during negotiations that took place in Doha, Qatar.

To justify its warning, the Taliban attempted to underline that all countries were sole owners of their airspace. It called on the US and other countries to uphold 'international rights, laws and commitments' and spoke of 'mutual respect'.

The statement was tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban took over Afghanistan in a lightning offensive during and immediately after US withdrawal.

On Monday, top US generals said that they had advised US President Joe Biden against total withdrawal and suggested that 2500 US troops be kept back in Afghanistan. This squarely went against Biden's recent assertion that he did not recall having received such an advice.

The statements came from General Mark Milley and General Frank McKenzie as they testified before US Congress.