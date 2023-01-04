Taliban 'unable or unwilling’ to fulfil commitments, Pakistan has right to defend itself: US

Amid tensions between neighbours Afghanistan-Pakistan, the United States in a rare move has backed Islamabad, remarking that the nation has the right to "defend" itself from terrorists.

As per an IANS report, speaking to the press on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said "We're aware of the recent statement by the Pakistani National Security Committee. The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism."

Recent days have witnessed tensions between neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan. The relationship which was already strained was exacerbated further when one of Islamabad's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah during an interview proclaimed that Pakistan may target Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts on Afghanistani soil.

Predictably, Afghanistan rulers the Taliban did not take the remark in good light and warned Pakistan that its officials should "use caution" while speaking.

Talking to Geo TV, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid had said that the group would not allow anyone to attack the Islamic Emirate, adding that the nation wants good relations with Pakistan and that such "baseless talks and provocative ideas" are not in the interest of any side.

However, Washington as per reports supports what was said by Pakistani top officials. White House spokesperson Price remarked that the Taliban has been "unable or unwilling" to fulfil its commitment and called on the group to "uphold the very commitment they have made to see to it that Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks".

