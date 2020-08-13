Taliban terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan confesses leading death squad on Pak Army's behest

Pakistan has often been called as the ''Mecca of terrorism'' as it provides a safe haven and finacial support to terrorists.

With an aim to to calm diplomatic strains over Kashmir issue, Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Also read: Pakistan Army chief to visit Saudi Arabia in quest to smooth ties

Former Pakistani Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan has said Pakistani authorities had given him a hit list of people who they would like to be killed in the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ehsanullah claims that after some time of his surrender he was given the list of prominent voices in order to facilitate the Pakistani state in eliminating rogue elements.

According to an audio that is in the possession of WION, Eshan said, "I was asked to lead a death squad.. and the list included people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they were Pashtuns from all walks of life including journalists".

In the audio, he talked about his conversations with military intelligence and the parleys that took place.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, spokesman Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had escaped Pakistani custody earlier this year. Ehsan as spokesperson claimed the group was responsible for shooting Malala Yousafzai, 2014 Wagah border suicide attack and other terror attacks in the South Asian country.

Also read: Pak govt trolls target female journos; cyber harassment allegation against PTI

The development comes even as more than 30 women journalists in Pakistan have in a joint statement highlighted the "vicious attacks" on them through social media.

Women journalists include Benazir Shah, Amber Shamsi, Munizae Jahangir, Gul Bukhari, Gulalai Ismail.

Last year saw the killing of Arooj Iqbal, a 27-year-old women journalist who was shot dead in Lahore. While the main suspect is her husband, Arooj's family told RSF Reporters Without Borders that, "Arooj was clearly targeted because of her journalism work".

Pakistan is ranked 145th out of 180 countries and territories in RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index.