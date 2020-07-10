Taliban submits fresh list of 592 prisoners for release to Afghan govt

Taliban has submitted a fresh list of 592 prisoners after its earlier list was rejected by the Afghan government, TOLO news reported citing sources.

Till now, the government has released 4,019 prisoners and the Taliban has released 737 in exchange.

Earlier, the Afghan government had reportedly not released 597 of 5,000 listed prisoners, as part of the US-Taliban agreement, because they were not only affiliated with the Taliban but were also involved in serious "moral" crimes.

The report said the 21-member peace negotiating team is working in four groups as part of their preparations for talks with the Taliban.

However, the Taliban has said that they will not participate in the intra-Afghan talks unless the Afghan government releases its 5,000 prisoners.

The release of the Taliban prisoners is part of the US-Taliban deal signed in Doha in February, the report said.