Taliban release its most secretive leader Sirajuddin Haqqani's photos for the first time

Taliban's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, for the first time, was photographed openly at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits. He is considered to be the Taliban's most secretive leader and his only picture on the US "most wanted" lists is a grainy semi-covered profile.

Haqqani also happens to be a UN-designated terrorist.

The image was tweeted by Zabihulla Mujahid, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with the caption, "The minister of interior of The Islamic Emirate, Khalifa Sahib Sirajuddin Haqqani Hafizullah inaugurated the graduation ceremony of the National Police."

د اسلامي امارت د کورنیو چارو محترم وزیر خلیفه صاحب سراج الدین حقاني حفظه الله د د ملي پولیسو د فراغت مراسم پرانستل. pic.twitter.com/JDQahcrQZQ — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) March 5, 2022 ×

Haqqani also heads the feared Haqqani network. Earlier, he had been photographed from behind.

"For your satisfaction and for building your trust... I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you," he said during his speech.

Also read | Afghan journalist features in Time’s women of the year for reporting women’s lives in Afghanistan

The Haqqani network has been categorised as a terrorist group by the US.

Haqqani is one of the FBI's most wanted men due to his links in suicide attacks and Al Qaeda ties. He was wanted by the US in connection with a deadly 2008 attack on a Kabul hotel.

Earlier, he praised suicide bombers at a meeting with families of the 'martyrs' in Kabul.

"Haqqani praised the jihad and sacrifice of the martyrs and mujahideen" calling them the "heroes of Islam and the country", Afghan state broadcaster RTA reported.

It said Sirajuddin "stressed that we must refrain from any betrayal of the aspirations of the martyrs", and promised $125 and a plot of land for each family.

(With inputs from agencies)