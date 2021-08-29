Taliban 2.0: Women allowed to study, but ban on co-education classes in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s acting higher education minister on Sunday imposed a ban on co-education classes in Afghanistan, saying that “the women will be allowed to study in university, but they won’t be sitting in the same classroom with the men.”

Abdul Baqi Haqqani said the Taliban group will respect progress made in women’s rights, but only according to their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

“The... people of Afghanistan will continue their higher education in the light of Sharia law in safety without being in a mixed male and female environment,” AFP quoted Abdul Baqi Haqqani while speaking at a meeting with elders, known as a loya jirga.

He further said their government will ensure that girls and boys are segregated at primary and secondary schools.

“The Taliban wants to create a reasonable and Islamic curriculum that is in line with our Islamic, national and historical values and, on the other hand, be able to compete with other countries,” Haqqani said.

Ever since the Taliban stormed to power in mid-August usurping the western-backed government, the radical Islamist group have repeatedly stressed to rule differently than their 1990s stint when girls and women were banned from education.

However, recent reports of the Taliban killing popular local folk singer Fawad Andarabi and comedian Nazar Mohammad have reinstated fears of the earlier days of the oppressive regime where entertainment was considered a sin as per their understanding of Islamic law.

The Taliban have yet to announce their government, saying they would wait until after the departure of US and foreign forces.

(With inputs from agencies)