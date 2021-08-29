Taliban kill Afghan folk singer days after having tea with him

An Afghani folk singer, Fawad Andrabi, was allegedly dragged out of his home and killed by the Taliban militants in Afghanistan’s northeastern Baghlan province, his family members said on Sunday.

The horrific incident has reignited the memories of the repressive Taliban regime which considers music to be sinful as per its interpretation of Islamic law.

The Taliban previously came out to Andarabi’s home and even drank tea with the musician, his son Jawad Andarabi told news agency The Associated Press. However, it is unclear as to how circumstances changed on Friday that led to his killing.

“He was innocent, a singer who only was entertaining people,” his son said. “They shot him in the head on the farm.”

His son said he wanted justice and that a local Taliban council promised to punish his father’s killer.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents would investigate the incident, but had no other details on the killing.

Following the reports of his death, a video of him playing a ghaychak, a bowed lute, and singing traditional songs about his birthplace, his people and Afghanistan became viral on Twitter.

#AFG “Fawad Andarabi a local singer was shot dead by Taliban in Kishaan village in Andarab district in Baghlan province.” Multiple residents from Anadarab tells me. pic.twitter.com/6UWKrRWanw — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 28, 2021 ×

Just a few days ago, a Taliban spokesperson told The New York Times that music in public will be banned once again in Afghanistan, as it was during the outfit’s rule from 1996-2001.

The killing occurred in the Andarabi Valley for which he was named, about 100 kilometres north of Kabul.

The valley had seen upheaval since the Taliban takeover, with some districts in the area coming under the control of resistance forces opposed to the Taliban rule.

The Taliban say they have recaptured those areas, though neighbouring Panjshir in the Hindu Kush mountains remains the only one of Afghanistan's 34 provinces not under its control.

In July, the Taliban had also killed comedian Nazar Mohammad, popularly known as Khasha Zwan, in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

The comedian, who previously served in the Kandahar police, was taken out of his home and killed by unidentified gunmen.

(With inputs from agencies)