Andy Cohen will still be drinking on-air during New Year's Eve telecast despite drinking ban

Nothing will stop Andy Cohen from drinking on New Year’s Eve. Andy, who will be busy taking care of the upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast confirmed that no drinking ban from his office will deter him from engaging in the festivities.

Andy Cohen said that he will drink with his hosting colleague Anderson Cooper. It became a huge deal when the duo indulged in some on-air drunken antics as they dissed Ryan Seacrest during ABC network’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’. During the show, the duo had said, “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” and added, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.”

CNN had then announced in November that they will not allow the hosts to drink while at work. But there seems to be nothing to stop Andy and Anderson from drinking.

Andy clarified, “CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking. Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN, [though] we will be partying responsibly. My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone, [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year’s Eve. And that is what I will continue to do. And as a matter of fact: If the correspondents are not drinking this year, I will be partying even harder on their behalf.”