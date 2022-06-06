Sri Lanka's president vows to finish term, but won't run for re-election

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will finish the remaining two years of his term despite months-long street protests calling for his ouster but won’t stand for re-election, he told Bloomberg.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades.

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM proposes more cabinet accountability amid economic crisis

"I have been given a mandate for five years. I will not contest again," Rajapaksa said on Monday in an interview at his official residence in Colombo.

Anti-government protestors blame Rajapaksa and his family for decisions that led to severe shortages of everything from fuel to medicine, stoking inflation of 40 per cent and forcing a historic debt default.

Watch | World At War: Will Gotabaya Rajapaksa resort to oppression to stay in power?

Thousands of demonstrators have camped outside the president’s seaside office since mid-March, forcing him to retreat to his barricaded official residence about a Kilometre away.

The economic tailspin spiralled into political turmoil with the resignation of the president’s older brother -- Mahinda Rajapaksa -- as the nation’s prime minister after clashes between government supporters and the protesters turned bloody in May.

Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence set on fire, nationwide curfew imposed

Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are now seeking about four billion dollars in aid this year from the International Monetary Fund and countries including India and China.

Sri Lanka’s rupee has lost about 82 per cent over the past year and the central bank on Monday flagged the possibility of a further correction. The nation’s debt is trading in the deeply-distressed territory.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.